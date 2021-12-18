OFFERS
City of Kingman releases holiday schedule

City of Kingman offices will observe regular operating hours – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays – over the holidays. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 18, 2021 6:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – City of Kingman offices will be open regular hours – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays – the weeks of Dec. 20 and 27.

There will be no residential or commercial trash service Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31, the city wrote in a press release. Thursday and Friday customers should put their cans out one day early.

Kingman Area Regional Transit buses will not run Friday, Dec. 24 or Saturday, Dec. 25.

KART will operate on its normal schedule Friday, Dec.31, 2021, and customers can ride for free that day, the news release noted.

KART will not operate Jan. 1, 2022.

