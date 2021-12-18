OFFERS
Ducey renews ban on jab mandates by state, local governments

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has extended an executive order prohibiting state and local governments from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 18, 2021 6:04 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has extended an executive order prohibiting state and local governments from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The prohibition includes an exception for hospitals as well as other licensed health care institutions.

It's a small part of a nine-page order signed Wednesday that largely deals with surveillance and monitoring of health care institutions during the pandemic.

Ducey in August issued an executive order barring the state and local governments from requiring vaccines, based on an existing public health law.

However, after the outbreak worsened again during the fall, the state university system, the city of Tucson and Pima County decided to require their employees to be vaccinated.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a statement Friday that the city will keep its employee vaccine mandate in place. The city says Ducey has no authority to block its immunization rules.

Phoenix also mandated employee vaccinations but it and at least one university have since paused their mandates after a court blocked the Biden administration's mandate that federal contractors require employee vaccinations.

Ducey's office did not announce the latest order, which was reported by local news outlets.

Arizona on Friday reported 3,686 additional virus cases and 143 more deaths.

