Kingman issues 1 building permit

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 10:

– Scala: 16692 N. Nolan Drive, Dolan Springs; replace 200 amp service.

– Ambient Edge Plumbing by Jake: 2990 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; whole home re-pipe.

– Phillips Excavating: 1332 E. Dike Road, Mohave Valley; demo all structures.

– Angle Homes: Kingman; demo partial build of building.

– Kathy Mullins: Arizona Strip; 200 amp electrical to existing garage.

– Dale Lucas: 3905 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending Dec. 16:

– Hookies: 221020 N. Fort Rock Road, Seligman; food services.