Lee Williams girls fall to Greenway 29-24

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball squad lost a defensive battle to Greenway 29-24 on Friday, Dec. 17.

Greenway got out to an early 4-0 lead but a three-pointer from junior Becca Arave put the Lady Vols within a point of their opponents. Junior Brooke Hunter then added a bucket and subsequent free throw to tie the game at six. That would mark the end of the scoring in the first quarter for Lee Williams, while Greenway would notch another four points to bring the score going into the second quarter to 10-6.

The Lady Vols stepped up their defense in the second quarter, allowing only four points. Offensively, Lee Williams added six more points to their total, all courtesy of Arave, including a three-point bucket that brought the Lady Vols within two points of Greenway at the end of the half.

“It hurt us on the offensive end when we had to sit Brooke due to foul trouble,” said Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave. “She is such a great rebounder and can be a huge threat underneath the basket.”

The third quarter saw the Lady Vols struggle to add to the scoreboard, with the squad’s only six points of the quarter coming from Arave. Greenway, on the other hand, added nine to the scoreboard to bring the score going into the final stretch of the game to 23-18.

“Becca kept us close,” Arave said. “I told the girls a five-point deficit was nothing if we could just get something going.”

The Lady Vols cut Greenway’s lead to two points in the fourth quarter. But Lee Williams was forced to intentionally foul to stop the clock with less than a minute in the contest, with Greenway hitting their free throws to bring the final score to 29-24.

Arave led the Lady Vols with 18 points, followed by Hunter with four and junior Toria Gravell with two.

The 6-4 Lady Volunteers will now play in the Lady Badger Winter Classic Tournament at Prescott High School Dec. 20-21.