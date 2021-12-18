Letter | Make the Child Tax Credit permanent

The years 2020 and 2021 have been hard on our family. The pandemic hit and as an immuno-compromised individual, I had to stop working and remain home. My husband had gone to work part-time and with five children we struggled. At the end of 2021, my husband went to jail over a probation violation which led to him being incarcerated for eight months.

I was not able to find affordable childcare for my younger children so I could work, and on top of that, we were kicked out of our home due to the owner selling the house. We were forced to find a smaller space for more money, $1,200 a month to be exact.

Then, help came along.

Receiving the child tax credit payments monthly was indeed transformational for my family. Those payments of $1,350 a month helped us get through. We were able to pay our rent and with assistance for utilities, we made it through until my husband could be reunited with us once again. Had we not had that option our family would have been on the streets without a home.

We are extremely grateful for the child tax credit. It’s important that we take care of our people who are hurting in this country and this is a step in the right direction to do so. For the sake of our families and economy, I urge my senators to pass the Build Back Better Act, which includes making the child tax credit permanent

Cydni Pitcock

Kingman