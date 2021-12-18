OFFERS
Mohave County seeks input for Hazard Mitigation Plan

The public is invited to comment on an updated Mohave County Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The Mohave County administration complex in Kingman is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 18, 2021 6:24 p.m.

KINMGAN – The public can comment on a draft of the 2022 Mohave County Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that the draft was developed by a planning team comprised of representatives from the county, City of Kingman, Bullhead and Lake Havasu cities, Colorado City, the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and the Hualapai Tribe. It updates the 2016 plan.

“Mitigation is not a response to emergencies like floods and wildfires, but rather is a jurisdiction’s strategy for preventing or significantly reducing the impact of such hazards prior to their occurrence,” the county wrote. “The mitigation planning process involves identifying and profiling the natural hazards most likely to occur in a community; assessing the vulnerability of critical community facilities and structures, as well as population, to these hazards; and establishing goals, actions and projects that mitigate the associated risks.”

The draft comes in accordance with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, which requires all local, county, tribal and state governments to have a FEMA-approved hazard mitigation plan in order to be eligible for federal disaster mitigation funds.

“The plan focuses on the area’s most threatening hazards and provides a strategy to reduce or eliminate the risk from those hazards to the people and property of Mohave County,” the county continued.

To view the draft of the 2022 plan, go to https://bit.ly/3yvZVdt. Comments can be sent to the Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department; attention Jazmyne Tarkowski, TarkoJ@mohave.gov or 928-753-0739.

