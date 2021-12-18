Mohave County Supervisors to appoint interim treasurer

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is set to approve the appointment of a Mohave County Treasurer at its 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 meeting.

The board accepted the resignation of former treasurer Cindy Landa Cox at a special meeting on Nov. 17. At that meeting, the board voted to make an appointment to the position at its Dec. 20 meeting, with that appointee serving as treasurer until the November, 2022 election.

Interest statements have been submitted by Julia Dollarhide, Kenneth Fielder and SueAnn Mello.

Dollarhide wrote that she that she has more than two decades of managerial experience in the financial services industry, including as a chief operations officer.

Fielder wrote he served as the interim assessor prior to Jeanne Kentch taking over for Ron Nicholson, and that he has years of experience in banking, financial management, and administration of large and small organizations. He said he would not be interested in running for the office in the November election.

Mello’s submission includes a number of letters of support, including from Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, Colorado City Mayor Joseph Allred and multiple members of the county’ treasurer’s office.

Additional letters included in her interest statement came from U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona), Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee. Mello, who writes that she has 14 years of experiencing with the treasurer’s office, is a member of Kingman City Council.