ODDITIES: Up, up and they pay: $2.6M winning bid for Superman #1 comic

NEW YORK – A rare copy of a Superman #1 comic book that sold on newsstands for a dime in 1939 was purchased for $2.6 million in an auction.

The comic showing Superman leaping over tall buildings on the cover was sold Thursday night to a buyer who wishes to maintain a secret identity, according to ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company.

The seller, Mark Michaelson, bought the comic in 1979 from its original owner and kept it in a temperature-controlled safe. Michaelson, now semi-retired and living in Houston, paid his way through college by buying and selling comics.

The character created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster is a pioneer of the superhero genre, and comics featuring the Man of Steel have netted super prices recently. ComicConnect announced in April that a copy of Action Comics #1, the comic that introduced Superman in 1938, sold for $3.25 million.

“Now you look at the comic books and you go ‘superheroes everywhere.’ You look back in the ’30s, there was no such thing. So this was literally the first superhero,” said ComicConnect CEO Stephen Fishler.

Fishler said what really makes the copy sold this week notable is that it is very difficult to find high-quality copies of Superman #1.

Zebras captured in Maryland

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Two zebras running loose since escaping a Maryland farm about four months ago have been caught.

Prince George’s County Animal Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture weren’t involved in the capture but were told Monday that the animals returned to their herd last week, The Washington Post reported.

In late August, the two zebras fled from an Upper Marlboro farm where officials have said about 40 zebras live. Residents in the region shared sightings of the free-roaming pair on social media, and even Washington’s Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton chimed in on the escape.

The duo was originally a trio, but one got caught in an illegal snare trap on a neighboring property and died soon after the breakout. The county filed animal cruelty charges against owner Jerry Holly in October after another zebra was found dead inside the farm’s enclosure.

Holly is accused of inflicting “unnecessary suffering or pain on a zebra” and failing to provide “nutritious food in sufficient quantity” or give the herd “proper shelter.”

Lawyer Steven B. Vinick emailed The Post on Tuesday saying his client “has been and is a respected businessman in Prince George’s County, and he looks forward to being able to show in court that there is no merit whatsoever to any of the charges pending against him.”

USDA inspectors said in a recent report that the zebras escaped “during the unloading process.” The herd was moved to Maryland from Florida over the summer, according to County Animal Services Chief Rodney Taylor.

Prince George’s officials worked with the animals’ caretakers for weeks, trying to lure the fugitives into a corral using food and other zebras.

A Twitter parody account for the zebras said Tuesday, “Well, Well, Well...they got us. We had an amazing time and it’s all about being outside.”

Colorado dog that was missing for 2 weeks rescued from ledge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A dog missing for two weeks in Colorado was rescued from a ledge about 50 yards above a creek and is now back home.

An animal control officer with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region anchored herself to a wooden fence and rappelled down to the dog using a mountaineering harness and rope provided by a man living nearby during the Dec. 1 rescue, the humane society said Monday on Facebook.

The dog later identified through her microchip and tag as Jessie Lee immediately wagged her and crawled towards the officer but the ground started slipping out from underneath the dog, the humane society said.

The officer put a catchpole around the dog’s neck and shoulder to slowly pull Jessie Lee closer safely so she would not fall. Another officer then lowered a second rope which was tied into a makeshift harness for the dog and pulled them both up to safety, the humane society said.

Jessie Lee was reunited with her owners, who had been looking for daily since she went missing two weeks ago, the humane society said.