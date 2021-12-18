Rants and Raves | Dec. 19, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Youth group donates backpacks to foster kids – You go, kids. Wonderful story. We need a million more like you. Leave it to the Baptists to always be doing good things.

Law enforcement executes 6 search warrants after allegations of prostitution surface – It’s about damn time.

101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember the lost – Blessings to him and to the Miner for printing this to commemorate that Dec. 7 so long ago. Note: Most news outlets no longer even mention it but the horrendous Pearl Harbor bombing changed American families forever including my own.

The community mailboxes are on different blocks than where we reside. It is extremely difficult to walk in summer temperatures two blocks and carry a package home. Also, it would be awesome if people would stop parking in front of these mailboxes.

Rants and Raves should be changed to Whine and Cry. Be responsible for your own health and leave the rest of us alone.

Electric scooters coming to Kingman? – Street-use only and in a bike lane? Doubtful. Most streets in Kingman aren’t wide enough for dedicated bike lanes, and then there’s the unpaved streets. This is not a good idea.

Don Martin’s Great Outdoors column: Looking for a needle in the haystack – With all the insanity going on with our divided country your column is a breath of fresh air. Keep it coming.

State health officials say COVID killed 17 more county residents – Thank goodness the state is not trying to suppress information on what’s happening with COVID in our county! County Supervisors should be ashamed of their continued efforts to “look the other way” with so many more cases and deaths here!

Local not moving – In response to attacks about my “leaving Kingman” rant, I’ve invested and provide many jobs here. To make my point I was referring to the hundreds of locals dead and thousands infected here in Kingman from the proCOVID movement. Hate won’t help.