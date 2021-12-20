OFFERS
Ryuny's late free throws lift San Francisco over Arizona State

Arizona State (5-7) lost 66-65 to once-beaten San Francisco (11-1) in an NCAA men’s basketball game played Sunday, Dec. 19 in Tempe. (Public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 20, 2021 9:18 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Dzmitry Ryuny sank three free throws with 12 seconds remaining in the game and San Francisco rallied last in a 66-65 victory over Arizona State on Sunday night.

The Dons (11-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season — a 49-48 setback to Grand Canyon on Saturday night — and took a 63-60 lead on a 3-pointer by Zane Meeks with 2:58 left to play. Arizona State (5-7) answered with a bucket by DJ Horne and a 3-pointer from Jay Heath to take a 65-63 lead with 1:40 to go. Neither team scored until Ryuny was fouled by Kimani Lawrence on a 3-point shot. The Sun Devils missed three shots in the final 9 seconds and fell to 3-3 at home this season.

Khalil Shabazz topped San Francisco with 20 points, but he made just 7 of 20 shots — including 4 of 12 from beyond the arc. Meeks finished with 15 points on 5-on-6 shooting from distance. The Dons beat the Sun Devils for the first time in their fourth attempt.

Heath and Lawrence notched double-doubles for Arizona State. Heath had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the first of his career, while Lawrence scored 18 with 10 boards for his sixth of the season. Horne scored 15 on 6-of-18 shooting — 3 of 9 from distance.

San Francisco shot 43% overall and 40% from beyond the arc (12 of 30). The Sun Devils shot 38% overall and missed 18 of their 24 3-pointers. ASU scored 26 points off 21 San Francisco turnovers.

