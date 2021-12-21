Community View | Make the Chinese communists pay

So I’m at home watching the news and the crawler has the headline: “Biden laughs off a question on COVID deaths and the origin of the disease.” Laughs off a question on the number of COVID deaths which are, if the figures are correct, over 3 times the total number of deaths from the atomic bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima combined.

Any question on the origin of the pandemic is quickly ignored which is amazing considering the psychological damage to children and adults alike, the mandated economic damage and the division it has caused between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

I don’t think the Red Chinese could have done this much damage if they had dropped a couple of nukes on two of our major cities.

My question is when are the Chinese communists going to be forced to pay for the damage that they have carelessly dumped on the world? When will they be forced to answer for all of the deaths, the jobs lost and the damage to our children.

Then there is the small matter that we have done to ourselves with mandated vaccinations, especially for the military; mandated masks that I believe have little or no effect; and the unending fear porn that the liberal media hammers us with on a daily basis.

There is a reckoning coming and it will be well deserved!