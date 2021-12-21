OFFERS
Community View | Thanks, thanks and more thanks

Kingman Downtown Merchants Association
Originally Published: December 21, 2021 3:50 p.m.

The Very Merry Christmas ‘Street of Lights’ Display, Christmas Bazaar and Kingman’s Official Holiday Kick-off was a success!

The Kingman Downtown Merchants Association would like to thank all organizers, participants, volunteers, merchants, The City of Kingman, and our community for supporting our Annual Kick-off to the Holidays with the Tree Lighting, The Very Merry Christmas ‘Street of Lights’ Display and the Mingle Jingle Christmas Bazaar.

It started with the City of Kingman’s ‘Light Locomotive Park’ event with the dedication and tree lighting ceremonies by Mayor Jen Miles and City Manager Ron Foggin, along with our City Council and Santa, with the assistance of the City of Kingman Maintenance Department.

Music was provided by the White Cliffs Middle School Choir.

What a crowd we had! There were people and lights everywhere! We could feel the “Miracles on Beale Street” theme spirit from all directions. The Kingman Downtown Merchants Association hopes you had as much fun, and shared holiday spirits with your friends and family, as we had. We invite you to join us next year.

Mark your 2022 calendars now for Dec. 3 and we will do this again, only bigger and better!

KDMA would like to give a huge pat on the back to our two main organizers – Jamie Russell with the JAVC for Co-chairing our Street of Lights event and to Sheri Shaw of Pitchfork Pantry, who organized our very first Mingle Jingle Christmas Bazaar.

A big thank you goes out to our holiday sponsors: The Standard Newspaper, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Con Roc Ready Mix, Black Sheep Ink Tattoo & Piercing, Lingenfelter Center, 66 Auto, Arizona Sommers Cooling & Heating, Arizona Rangers, Burrows Pro Sound, Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, EXP Realty – Bradlee Macken and Head Quarter Portables.

And thank you to our announcers, Tim Woods and Bill Burrows.

And also a thank you to the judges – Gregg Arnold, Antares Point; Jennifer Hayes, Mohave County ; Don Reynolds, veteran; and the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center.

