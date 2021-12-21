OFFERS
Cornerstone Mission homeless shelters closed due to COVID-19

Cornerstone Mission, which provides shelter and meals to the homeless, will be closed for several weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: December 21, 2021 4:31 p.m.

KINGMAN – Cornerstone Mission announced the homeless shelter will shut its doors for a couple of weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a Facebook post, 65% of residents and 50% of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 13.

Lisa Fitzgerald, Cornerstone Mission’s executive director, said that number remains the same. However, individuals are “healing.” Since the shelter is closed to the public they will not be taking donations, but prayers are appreciated.

Currently, residents who are healthy and not COVID-19 positive are staying at a hotel. Those who have tested positive are quarantined at the shelter. Fitzgerald said there are 15 positive cases at the men's shelter. She was unsure how many positive cases are at the women's shelter.

In order to take care of their residents and staff, for the first time in 19 years they will, temporarily, not be accepting new residents, offering walk-in services or providing meals to community members.

Fitzgerald also said that residents and staff who tested positive are both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

“This is also having an impact on the emergency workers in our community, as some have needed emergency services,” the Facebook post said.

Fitzgerald said they anticipate reopening within two weeks, however, an official date has not been set. Fitzgerald said they will begin serving meals to-go on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24.

For more information call 928-757-1535 or email melanie.cornerstone@yahoo.com.

