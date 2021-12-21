Don Martin column: ‘Needle in a haystack hunt’ has successful conclusion

The last two weeks I wrote about the first 11 days of 79-year-old Kingman resident Jennifer Chambers’ epic desert bighorn sheep hunt in Unit 15C North.

It was a hunt we called “The Needle in a Haystack” hunt.

On Day 11 of the hunt, Jay Chan had found a ram – the first one that we had seen during this grueling hunt – on top of a mountain. Subsequently we determined there were actually three rams there. One of the rams was a very impressive, old ram, while the other two were both legal, but younger rams.

On that day we had to leave the rams without making a stalk due to the where they were at. They were on a large rock outcrop that was nearly 1,150 yards from us. There was no way that Jennifer, and some of us, could make that climb.

Instead, we planned to gather our team two days later and try and relocate the ram band and hope that they might be in an area that was more accessible for Jennifer and her friends.

It was Wednesday, Day 12 of the hunt, when we formulated a plan for the day’s hunt.

Marc Schwartzkopf and my brother Gary would go out in Marc’s UTV, while Dan Reed would be by himself and look in the area where we had seen the ram band.

Jennifer, Jay Chan and I would be in my vehicle, and we would be glassing in the same general area where the rams had last been seen.

The morning started off on a positive note. Chan spotted a single ram feeding on top of a mountain about two miles away. This ram was alone, and he wasn’t part of the group we were looking for, so the search continued.

Marc and Gary found a group of five ewes. This was believed to be the same group that Jennifer had found a few days earlier.

Danny Reed was having the best luck of us all. He called and advised he was seeing sheep seemingly everywhere he looked!

Reed told us that he had seen groups of three, four, five and even eight sheep while he was glassing. Unfortunately, he had not seen the three Amigos.

It was around noon when we decided to head back to camp for lunch. Marc and Gary decided to stay out and keep glassing, as was Danny.

It was a short time later I got a call from Reed. “I’ve got the three Amigos,” he said, almost nonchalantly.

Danny said he had walked into a side canyon and had found the ram band we had been looking for. “They are about 200 yards from me right now, bedded down,” he said.

With that, a call was made to Marc and Gary and we quickly headed to where Reed was parked.

When we pulled up, Reed was sitting on the tailgate of his truck. I asked him where the rams were at and he pointed into a nearby canyon.

“They’ve moved,” he said. “But they are still up there.”

We quickly made a plan. Dan would go with Jay and Jenifer and show them where he had last seen the three rams. Then Jay would go with Jennifer to an area where she could hopefully get a shot.

I would wait in the bottom of the canyon for Marc and Gary.

When they arrived, we set up our binoculars and spotting scope, but we couldn’t the rams.

All we could do was wait and wonder.

Suddenly a loud boom came from the canyon. But I didn’t hear the “whoop” that is normally associated with a bullet striking home.

Then several more shots rang out, and again we didn’t hear the sound we were hoping to hear.

A short time later we saw Jay and Jennifer on a hillside and Jennifer was kneeing with her rifle on Jay’s backpack. Several more shots rang out.

Jennifer was able to use the Harris bipod, which is a shooting aid that was attached to her rifle. Another shot rang out and this time, it was a hit!

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the largest ram that had been hit. The second largest ram in the group was down, but he was not immediately out. At the next shot the hunt was over!

Jennifer’s goal of 32 years to take a desert bighorn sheep had ended, and she had a fine, mature ram on the ground.

But this hunting adventure didn’t end there! The ram was on the side of an almost vertical mountain, complete with loose rocks and bluffs that dropped off 80-100 vertically.

It was going to be a dangerous and treacherous climb, and we were not willing to take a chance of Jennifer getting hurt trying to get up to the ram.

Marc, who is like a mountain goat, headed up the mountain right away while Jay and I started to pick our way up the mountain.

Finally, it got so steep and slippery, that I couldn’t stand up. Every time I did, I fell down. While Jay made it up to Marc and the sheep, I literally crawled on my hands and knees for several hundred feet before I could go no farther. I had cuts on my arms, knees and face from the bushes, and it was just too dangerous for me to go on.

Jay and Marc took photos and field dressed the ram in preparation for the treacherous pack off the mountain. Marc brought me some of the meat, and I was able to bring it down in my backpack. But it was Marc and Jay who ended up doing the heavy lifting.

The next day, Jennifer and I brought the ram to the Region 3 office to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Rams taken in Arizona must be checked in so that the department can obtain valuable biological information.

Brian Foley was in charge of the check-in. For the first time in all the years that I’ve been part of bighorn sheep hunts, I had not measured a ram before bringing it in. The reason was simple. In this situation it didn’t matter what it scored. My friend had fulfilled her lifelong dream, and I had made good on a promise to a dying friend.

Foley aged the ram at six-years-old, and he scored it at 140 5/8 gross, 139 7/8 net. The ram had bases that were 14 7/8 inches which is remarkable, given the feed situation in this area.

Jennifer decided to utilize master Kingman taxidermist Henry Aguilar to do the taxidermy work on the ram. Jennifer already has a place in her Kingman home for where she wants to put the ram. It will be the only mount in her home.

In retrospect, it had been a long and trying hunt for Jennifer and her friends. We were in the field for 12 days, and had looked at many, many areas in the Black Mountains for sheep.

In that time, we had seen almost double the number of sheep that had been seen in 2020 by the previous tag holder.

Finding a ram in Unit 15C North on this once-in-a-lifetime hunt had truly lived up to the title of “A Needle in a Haystack.”