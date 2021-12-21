Mohave County Supervisors decline to issue declaration of emergency for hospital staffing shortage

KINGMAN – Rather than issue a declaration of emergency, a resolution is set to be drafted calling attention to staffing shortages at local hospitals after a 3-2 Mohave County Board of Supervisors vote on Monday, Dec. 20.

Will McConnell, Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO, told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that the request for a declaration of emergency came with the understanding that it may not have resulted in additional resources from state or federal governments. Rather, he said such a declaration would signal to the community that “this is not business as usual.”

“This is a crisis of staffing,” McConnell said. “There are beds but we do not have the staff to care for those beds.”

McConnell said last December and January saw KRMC top out with more than 1,000 patients a month. As of November, that figure was 762 and climbing.

Joining McConnell in presenting to the board was Scott Street, interim CEO of the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, who echoed the KRMC CEO’s concerns.



“Why this is such a big deal right now, of the admitted patients, 98.5% are unvaccinated,” McConnell said. “Regardless of your political position about the vaccine or the mandates or feeling forced to take the vaccine, it has an impact on the severity of your illness and it has an impact on your length of stay in our hospital.”

McConnell continued, saying a stay in the ICU for an unvaccinated individual is likely to be three weeks or longer, paired with a “high mortality rate.”

While the CEO said the request for a declaration of emergency was in regards to staffing, he noted that those staffing issues are being compounded by COVID-19.

“The challenge we have with vaccinations is in order for us to discharge someone to a nursing home for continued care, they must be vaccinated or there has to be a 14-day quarantine with a negative test …” he said.

“It extends the length of stay in our hospital and makes it less likely we can take care of other patients,” McConnell explained.

In regards to staffing, McConnell explained staff are leaving because they can make more money through staffing agencies than by staying on the payroll of local hospitals due to the high demand for health care workers.

“When you’re a nurse and you’re making the standard nursing wage and a traveler comes in because we have to bring a traveler in to try to continue to take care of the community, they’re working next to someone who may be making two, three, four times what they are,” McConnell said. “That is incredibly demoralizing.”

He also said that some medical professionals who are close to retirement are calling it quits.

“Declaring six people dead on a weekly basis has a tendency to affect you, so people are retiring,” McConnell continued. “Then you have nurses ready to enter the workforce and some of them are saying ‘not right now, this is a mess.’ That squeeze is really impacting staffing and the morale of every health care worker at present.”

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 said she did not doubt that a staffing emergency exists. However, she was curious as to what a declaration of emergency from the board would accomplish.

“For me, that would signal to the community, to the county, that this is not business as usual; this is not just a flu surge, this is not just a normal, everyday thing,” McConnell said. “We are taxed at a level that will impact your care if we don’t resolve it. That, in my mind, is a state of emergency.

“If we have to turn you away from our hospital because we don’t have the staff to care for you in the beds we have or because there’s just no room, to me that’s a state of emergency because you’re no longer able to receive care from your local hospital.”

Angius recommended that county hospitals take their concerns to state and federal governments. However, McConnell said receiving relief through those avenues can be a challenge, and that if help comes, it comes months after the initial request.

Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 said it seemed as though the hospital representatives were blaming the staffing shortage on COVID-19.

“COVID is exacerbating many other issues,” McConnell said. “People delaying care because they’re afraid to get COVID means they end up in our ICU or emergency room with a critical need that could have been managed with other visits … COVID is creating lengthy stays, which means we have less turnover, which means we take care of less very sick people. It’s compressing all the other resources because the length of stay is so much longer than we’re used to.”

He said that over the past year, KRMC has provided $6 million in bonuses as well as moved forward the timing of raises in an effort to retain staff. But still, people are leaving. McConnell said KRMC is down 340 positions in total, though not all of those are clinical positions.

“If this changes the minds of even 100 people to decide to get the vaccine instead of not, that can help us in the short-and long-term,” McConnell said of an emergency declaration from the board.

Lingenfelter then asked if the declaration would be used to try to “compel” people to get the vaccine, to which McConnell replied that compelling people to get the vaccine is not the goal.

“This is about making a rational choice in your best interest with all the facts,” he said. “This is not about compelling … We would not link this to the vaccine. The agenda item is specific to staffing. I’m simply answering questions about the vaccine’s impact on our patient load and how that relates to staffing.”

Rather than issue an emergency declaration, the board voted 3-2, with Supervisors Angius and Ron Gould of District 5 dissenting, to draft a resolution calling attention to the staffing shortage.

That resolution, to be drafted by county staff and local hospital representatives, will return to the board at a later date.