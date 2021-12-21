OFFERS
Obituary | Martha Alda Olson (Diaz)

Martha Alda Olson (Diaz)

Martha Alda Olson (Diaz)

Originally Published: December 21, 2021 3:19 p.m.

Martha Alda Olson (Diaz), age 69, of Truxton, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 6, 2021. Martha was born on March 6, 1952, in Globe-Miami, Arizona to parents George and Ruby Ellis. Martha was wife to Ronnie Olson and mother of their only child, Jennifer. Martha also leaves behind a younger brother, Patrick Ellis; grandchildren Raymond, Jared and Brandon; and a great-grandson, Jacob. After the passing of Ronnie in 2009, Martha remarried to Adalberto Diaz Torres (PR). She was a caring, loving and energetic mom, wife and friend. She will be missed dearly.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

