Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 21
Polar Bear Plunge slated for Jan. 1 at Centennial Pool

The annual Polar Bear Plunge at Centennial Pool in Kingman is set for noon on Saturday, Jan. 1. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 21, 2021 4:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman’s annual Polar Bear Plunge will be held precisely at noon on Saturday, Jan. 1 at Centennial Pool in Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison Street.

Several prizes await swimmers on the bottom of the pool, and warm showers are provided for all participants. The event is free.

“The Dip is usually over within minutes, so don’t be late,” the city wrote in a news release.

Persons with heart conditions or other health problems are advised to check with their physician before taking the plunge into the near-freezing water. “The brisk water temperatures may not be suitable for everyone,” the city wrote.

For more information call the Kingman Parks and Recreation Department at 928-757-7919.

