Rain possible on Christmas Day

KINGMAN – If you’re dreaming of a wet Christmas, you might be in luck.

The National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas forecasts a chance of rain each day from Thursday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 27.

On Christmas Day, NWS calls for a chance of rain and a high temperature of 53 degrees after an overnight low of 41 degrees.

There will be partly sunny skies on Wednesday, but the weather will change on Thursday, when NWS pegs the chance of rain at 40% coupled with temperatures in the high 50s. It will be breezy, with south winds from 11-22 mph, and gusts as high as 32 mph.

Overnight on Thursday there’s a 50% chance of rain, and a 40% during the day on Friday. There’s also a “slight chance” of rain on Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures during the forecast period will range from 62 on Wednesday to 53 Christmas Day. Overnight temperatures will stay above freezing, with lows in the low-to-mid 40s.