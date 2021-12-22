OFFERS
Kingman City Council election packets now available

Kingman City Council packets are now available for the 2022 election. The City Complex is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 22, 2021 5:04 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, December 22, 2021 5:39 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council packets are now available for the 2022 election.

Interested residents are asked to make an appointment with the Kingman City Clerk’s office at 928-753 -8102 to pick up a packet and receive a review of the information.

A few basic prerequisites for running for Kingman City Council include:

– the individual must live within Kingman city limits for at least one year prior to any primary, general or special city election.

– the individual must be a registered voter in the state of Arizona.

– the individual must also be able to read, write and speak English.

