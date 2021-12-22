Kingman Miner Dec. 24 Adoption Spotlight: Vanessa and Reyes
Updated as of Wednesday, December 22, 2021 5:39 PM
These are Arizona's children. Vanessa is a vivacious young lady with a caring, open heart and a knack for making friends. After she meets you, it doesn’t take long for her outgoing, talkative nature to shine through - or for the giggles to start. Friendly, with a laugh that can light up a room: that’s Reyes. Whether he’s playing a game outside or cozying up inside to read a book, Reyes finds the fun and adventure in every activity. Get to know Vanessa, Reyes and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
December 2021: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Aaron at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aaron-w and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alexis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexis and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-k and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-r and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Bentley at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/bentley and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Carlos at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/carlos-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Carmen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/carmen and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Casey at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/casey and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Constintine at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/constintine and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Damascus at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/damascus and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jedidiah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jedidiah and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jessie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessie-v and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jose at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/josé and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Joshua at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/joshua-m and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kaelin at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kaelin and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kasumy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kasumy and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kohana and Jordan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kohana-and-jordan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Lashaw at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashaw and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Lee at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lee-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Logen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/logen-f and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Marquell at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/marquell and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Matthew at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/matthew-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Seth at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/seth-1 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Shawn at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/shawn-p and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Timothy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tim and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tirahji at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tirahji and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tyler at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tyler-p and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tyris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tyris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Vanessa and Reyes at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/vanessa-and-reyes and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Xavier at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/xavier-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Xavier at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/xavier-l and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
