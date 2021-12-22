Rants and Raves | Dec. 24, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

I see you have published yet another vile article glorifying the obscenity of trophy hunting. One bighorn sheep is worth more than all the trophy hunters in Arizona.

Michael Reagan column: Declaring war on the unvaxxed – Mr. Reagan would not last a day in the field in war, or as a hospital worker on the front lines against COVID-19. He is literally crying over wearing a mask to save lives! What a cowardly unpatriotic attitude.

Supervisors decline to issue declaration of emergency for hospital staffing shortage – Supervisor Lingenfelter refuses to declare a state of emergency due to unvaccinated people overwhelming Kingman Regional Medical Center. What a leader. I was one of his biggest supporters. Now I’ve been motivated to be one of his biggest opponents.

Supervisors decline to issue declaration of emergency for hospital staffing shortage – Supervisor Hildy Angius refused to vote for an emergency declaration requested by KRMC’s CEO saying it wouldn’t do anything. Now that’s leadership! We look to our leaders to step up, and use their voice and power to educate and motivate people.

Supervisors decline to issue declaration of emergency for hospital staffing shortage – Once again, the Travis, Hildy and Ron sideshow does its very best to ensure more unnecessary death and suffering in our county. Do they really think that denying a problem exists will make it go away? Unbelievable incompetence and callousness.

Kyle Rittenhouse gets a standing ovation at conservative event – A standing ovation for a child killer? A guest speaker calling for violence against a world-renowned virologist? This was a disgraceful view of what once was a law-and-order party! Shame on those who are shameless.

Supervisors decline to issue declaration of emergency for hospital staffing shortage – (Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Will) McConnell stated it well. COVID is impacting the quality of life far beyond illness and death. KRMC cannot afford to lose more workers. Many of us need medical procedures but can’t get them now. Stop being ignorant and selfish.

Dr. Fauci says Fox’s Watters should be fired for comments on him – I just want to say I think it’s disgusting what the news commentator said about Dr. Fauci and the “kill shot.” This guy knows what he’s advocating for. He should at least be publicly reprimanded for that comment. Maybe Fauci doesn’t know everything, but he’s doing his best. I’m glad we have him. Nobody else seems to know jack.

Dr. Fauci says Fox’s Watters should be fired for comments on him – Fauci is a farce and everyone knows it.

Manchin upends Biden bill; won’t back the $2T spending plan – God bless Manchin for not caving under the disgusting rhetoric from the likes of AOC, Omar and the other two unholy America haters. Manchin’s guts are saving us from higher inflation, unbelievable waste and one more step towards socialism.

Cydni Pitcock letter: Make the child tax credit permanent – The $1,350 monthly payments you have received are taken from federal taxes that working folks paid in. Be responsible for your own family and don’t be expecting taxpayers to continue to provide you with extra benefits every month.

Robert Sayre column: Virus letter gets under reader’s skin – In my experience, most unvaccinated people also object to wearing a mask and conduct their lives as if the pandemic is over. I am vaccinated, wear a mask and avoid crowds. We all have to do our best. Mask up.