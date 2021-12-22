State reports 10 more COVID deaths in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Service reported on Wednesday, Dec. 22 that another 99 more Mohave County residents have been infected with the coronavirus, and 10 more have died.

The report covered information collected for Tuesday, Dec. 21. The state does not report the location of new cases and deaths, and the county’s next semi-weekly was not issued in time for this edition.

Recent county reports indicate that deaths are rising dramatically, with 49 deaths and 539 cases recorded in the eight-day period between Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 16. That’s nearly twice as many deaths as logged in any seven-day span since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of new virus cases and deaths in the previous week ending at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 8. was 526 new cases and 22 additional deaths. That compares to 416 new cases and four deaths reported in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and 443 new cases and 21 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Mohave County remains a high-transmission area, with the county’s low vaccination rate cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.4% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 64.5% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 76,392 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 265 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Bullhead City with 263, Lake Havasu City with 203, Golden Valley with 57, Fort Mohave with 89 and Mohave Valley with 32. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 9,592 cases in Kingman, 8,897 cases in Lake Havasu City, 7,993 in Bullhead City, 2,742 in Fort Mohave, 1,879 in Golden Valley, 1,252 in Mohave Valley and 611 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 231 cases in Topock, 195 in Dolan Springs, 96 in Meadview and 80 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.4 years, while the average patient is 45.4 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 16% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 34,319 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 38,145cases in the county. The county counts 983 deaths, while the state reports 1,143.

According to county health officials, 28,978 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Dec. 21 revealed 99 new cases from 784 tests for a positivity rate of 13%. The positivity rate was 11% (92/812) on Tuesday, Dec. 14; 11% (130/1,167 on Thursday, Dec. 16; 20% (148/726) on Friday, Dec. 17; and 22% (95/434) on Sunday, Dec. 19; and 32% (127/401) on Monday, Dec. 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 325,113 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.4% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Dec. 21 AZDHS was reporting 74 additional deaths and 2,806 new cases from 39,309 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 1,344,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 23,816 have died.