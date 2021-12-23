Luis Vega’s Mohave County Geology: Drainage Patterns

As the scant desert rain falls on the landscape of Mohave County, it follows the path of least resistance. In so doing, it carves a particular drainage pattern in different types of rocks and alluvium. Drainage patterns can help determine the types of rocks, how well they are held together, if the land is covered by bedrock or alluvium, and if that alluvium is fine-grained or coarse-grained. Patterns also tell us about the topography and the gradient or slope of the land.

Fresh granite bedrock is hard and water has a difficult time eroding it. If there’s a dome of fresh granite, the drainage will radiate from the highest point of the dome forming a radial drainage pattern with runoff going down all sides of the dome in relatively straight washes. If the granite is old and weathered, water will have an easier time eroding it and a dendritic pattern will form. The washes will meander going in various directions without a dominant direction except downhill.

The drainage in the Hualapai Mountains is primarily a dendritic pattern because the rocks are relatively homogenous old granites and metamorphic rocks. To the east of Blake Ranch Road, south of Wilson Ranch Road, the drainage patterns change to a trellis pattern. Why the difference? There’s a change from bedrock on the west to alluvium on the east. Look at a Google Earth image of the area around the Yellow Pine Ranch and the contact between bedrock and alluvium is quite evident from the change in drainage patterns.

You can also determine that the alluvium is coarse because the washes are relatively far apart. If the alluvium was fine-grained, the washes would be much closer. Coarse-grained alluvium allows water to seep into the ground, but when there is a large amount of water such as a wash coming from the mountains, the water is concentrated in the wash and cuts a steep walled canyon, sometimes a slot canyon. A great place to see this is by taking the drive through Maggie Wash slot near Alamo Lake.

Rainfall drains off of Black Mesa and is concentrated in a few large washes, Maggie Wash being one of the more prominent ones. These washes form steep-sided canyons as they drain the basalt-covered mesa. When the runoff encounters the coarse sediments on the flanks of the mesa, it cuts slot canyons. To get to Maggie Wash slot, take Alamo Road south to Lat/Long 34° 19.56’; -113° 40.10’, take the road going east that drops into the main wash and head downstream. The slot canyon ends at a road that, turning west, will take you back to Alamo Road. Going through the slot affords excellent exposures of coarse-grained sediments. There are even narrower slots that join Maggie Wash that can be hiked but you’ll have to look for them because they’re hidden behind mesquite thickets. Of course, it’s best to go with someone who’s familiar with the area and don’t get caught in the slot during a flash flood.

East of Seligman are a number of volcanic cones easily identified because of the radial drainage pattern. The best volcanic cone is Bill Williams Mountain outside of Williams. The San Francisco peaks, a very large volcano, also has a radial pattern but it’s harder to see because the volcano was dissected by a glacier during the last ice age. The glacier cut a large valley that starts at the top and goes north-northeast.

In Iceberg Canyon on the Colorado River upstream from South Cove is a trellis drainage pattern. This pattern is formed when there are sedimentary rocks of different hardness that are tilted – the weaker beds are eroded and have washes while the harder beds form ridges. It also forms in coarse-grained alluvium.

When I was in Search and Rescue, I used drainage patterns to understand where a lost individual might go. A lost person is easily confused in an area with a dendritic drainage pattern. They are prone to wander aimlessly, lose their sense of direction, and might even walk in circles. In a parallel drainage pattern, they usually walk downhill in one of the larger washes rather than across ridges

Drainages can also indicate faults. There’s a reason why a stream that’s wandering down from the mountains suddenly takes a sharp turn. It could be a fault or a resistant rock formation. If the topography is steep, drainages form “V” shaped canyons. If the gradient is shallow, a river will start to form large curves. If there isn’t enough water to move the sand and gravel the runoff is carrying, the washes become braided. The washes that make up the Standard Wash area near Lake Havasu City are notorious for braided washes. That’s why it’s easy to get lost. One wash braids into another and soon you’re not sure which wash is the main one or which one you should follow.

Geologists use any and all tools to decipher information on the earth and drainage patterns are a great tool. Even for geologists involved in Search and Rescue.