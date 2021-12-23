OFFERS
Fri, Dec. 24
Mohave Community College Foundation raises 50k for college scholarships, celebrates college’s 50th anniversary

Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, president of Mohave Community College, is shown welcoming the crowd on Friday, Dec. 17 at the London Bridge Resort in Lake Havasu City during a celebration of the college’s 50th anniversary. (MCC photo)

Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, president of Mohave Community College, is shown welcoming the crowd on Friday, Dec. 17 at the London Bridge Resort in Lake Havasu City during a celebration of the college's 50th anniversary. (MCC photo)

Originally Published: December 23, 2021 2:44 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, December 23, 2021 2:57 PM

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community College Foundation announced it has raised $50,000 for the 50th Anniversary President’s Endowment Fund, which will provide an annual scholarship to a student on each the college’s four campuses, according to a press release.

“This really shows how wonderful people are throughout Mohave County and how much they recognize the value of affordable access to high-quality higher education,” said MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein. “I want to personally thank everyone who donated to this scholarship fund because you are helping us improve the lives of students who otherwise may not be able to afford a college education.”

The Foundation and MCC recently hosted a gala at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center to celebrate MCC’s 50th anniversary and help raise money for the endowment. The night started with more than $25,000 previously raised and by the end, the foundation was able to raise another $25,000 and meet its $50,000 goal.

Jeff Gift, owner of River Rock Promotions and Printing, donated $3,000 to the fund during the gala. Gift said he firmly believes in the college mission to empower students to succeed.

The Foundation and Dr. Klippenstein thank everyone who helped make the scholarship campaign a success, including the following table sponsors: Geri Rasmussen, GEO Group, Radio Central, Horizon Community Bank, Mohave Electric Cooperative, WAVE/JTED, Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, Michael Smith and Jason Millin from Mohave County, and Havasu Regional Medical Center.

"The event was a wonderful celebration for Mohave Community College’s 50th anniversary with people from all over Mohave County. Our goal to reach a $50,000 Presidents endowment was met and exceeded,” said Lyn Demaret, executive director of the MCC Foundation.

The 50th Anniversary President’s Endowment Fund will award a $1,000 scholarship to a student every year on each MCC campus.

Those who would like to make a tax-deductible donation to help the foundation continue providing college scholarships for students in the MCC district can visit foundation.mohave.edu and click the “donate” tab.

