Obituary | Angel Luis Robles

Angel passed away Sept. 13, 2021. He was born Jan. 27, 1940.

Angel was dedicated to his family and friends. He was deeply loved by many.

Angel helped raise beef cattle at the Walapai Ranch with his family until his untimely passing.

He will always be with us in the branding pen at the Pumpkin Center Corrals on the Walapai and his white faced Herefords will graze in that pasture in his memory.

He will be forever missed.