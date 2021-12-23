Obituary | David Lee Claypool II

David Lee Claypool II, 60, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

A celebration of David’s life will be held on Jan. 14 at Hope City Church, 1850 Gates Ave., Kingman, Arizona at 11 a.m.

David was born July 24, 1961 in Buena Park, California. He was the son of Mildred (Janie) Tucker and David Lee Claypool.

David will continue on by his wife Teresa Claypool; his stepsons Earl Carter, Jordan Carter and Jacob Carter; his grandchildren Shyann Carter, Ashley Carter, Brody Carter and Nicole Carter; his brothers Scott Claypool and Brent Claypool; sister in-law Tiana Claypool; sister Tracy Shaw; many nieces and nephews; and his pups Rugar and Remi.

David served in the United States Navy (silent service) for 13 years. He then moved on to become a merchant marine.

In 2001, David married the love of his life, Teresa Broadman, and started their life making memories that Teresa will hold close to her heart forever.

David will be dearly missed by those who knew him, as he was the life of the party and made a warm welcoming to anyone who crossed paths with him.