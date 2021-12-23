OFFERS
Obituary | Kim Ronald Gaines

Originally Published: December 23, 2021 1:37 p.m.

Kim Ronald Gaines, beloved husband to Georgia, passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, at the age of 82. Kim was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1939 and moved to California when he was a senior in high school. After graduation, he worked for the United States Postal Service in LaVerne, California. In 1961, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served for two years in the 305th Army Postal Unit before returning to the USPS in LaVerne and retiring 37 years later. Kim also worked for the Los Angeles County Fair for 25 years. In 1964, Kim met and married Georgia, the love of his life, and they had 57 beautiful years together.

Kim is survived by his wife Georgia; brother Jay (Bobbie) Gaines; daughters Karen (Bill) Harris, Brenda (Fiancé, Bill Mims) Klein and Beverly (Greg) Morrow; son Jeff (Lisa) Gaines; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Kim will be dearly missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

The memorial will be held Jan. 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Valley Vista Community Church. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Kim, please send a donation to your favorite charity in his name.

State