Rants and Raves | Dec. 26, 2021

Originally Published: December 23, 2021 2:56 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Happy holidays to EVERYONE. Stay safe and enjoy time with family. Don’t let politics or differing opinions distract you from what matters. Time together is not guaranteed, so cherish every moment instead of getting angry and divided.

Michale Pacer Community View: Make the Chinese communists pay – The Biden administration loves the upheaval their idiotic, insane policies concerning the coronavirus have caused. The damage forced – vaccinations, job losses if you don’t comply, etc. – on Americans is as bad or worse than the virus itself. Impeach Biden!

Obituary of Jennifer Lee Stacy – Sounds like a wonderful girl came this way and left our earth better for her having been here. She obviously touched many lives. I’m so sorry for your loss, but know she is in God’s loving arms.

The onset of socialism: Supervisors table vote on applying for federal emergency rental assistance program – Elect clowns and you get a circus of them spouting their moronic ideology while hurting their constituents. But they keep getting voted in.

The onset of socialism: Supervisors table vote on applying for federal emergency rental assistance program – Mr. Gould, the rental money goes to the rich – the only people you care about – so vote “yes” and support landlords and our local economy, and help struggling families!

If you are not fully vaccinated, the hospital should decline treatment in favor of regular emergency room patients such as heart attacks, strokes, falls, etc.

