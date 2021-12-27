OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rain, snow forecast for Kingman area

Rain and snow are in the forecast for the Kingman area through Saturday, Jan. 1. (Miner file photo)

Rain and snow are in the forecast for the Kingman area through Saturday, Jan. 1. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 27, 2021 9:44 a.m.

KINGMAN – Rain and snow showers are likely for the Kingman area through Saturday, Jan. 1 during which time temperatures are forecast to drop to as low as 28 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 10% chance of rain and snow showers after 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, which comes with a high near 47 degrees and wind gusts as high as 32 mph. The temperature will drop to around 34 degrees Monday night, paired with a 70% chance of rain until 3 a.m., after which time less than a half inch of snow accumulation is possible.

Tuesday, Dec. 28 will see a 50% chance of snow showers prior to 3 p.m. and a high near 40. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Less than an inch of snow accumulation is in the forecast for Tuesday. Later that night, which will see a low temperature near 28 degrees, the chance of snow showers will drop to 30%.

Also forecast is a 40% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m., along with rain after 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29. Little to no snow accumulation is expected as the high temperature will rise to near 43. The chance for precipitation increases to 50% later that night, which will have a low around 32 degrees.

Thursday, Dec. 30 which will have a high near 46, will see a 50% chance of rain and snow showers prior to 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. The temperature will drop to 36 degrees that night, paired with a chance of showers.

Friday, Dec. 31 also comes with a chance of showers along with a high near 46. Friday night could see rain prior to 2 a.m., then rain and snow until 4 a.m. After 4 a.m., the precipitation is forecast to switch to rain. Saturday, Jan. 1 also comes with a slight chance of snow showers.

Clear skies are forecast to return to Kingman Sunday, Jan. 2.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State