Rain, snow forecast for Kingman area

KINGMAN – Rain and snow showers are likely for the Kingman area through Saturday, Jan. 1 during which time temperatures are forecast to drop to as low as 28 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 10% chance of rain and snow showers after 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, which comes with a high near 47 degrees and wind gusts as high as 32 mph. The temperature will drop to around 34 degrees Monday night, paired with a 70% chance of rain until 3 a.m., after which time less than a half inch of snow accumulation is possible.

Tuesday, Dec. 28 will see a 50% chance of snow showers prior to 3 p.m. and a high near 40. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Less than an inch of snow accumulation is in the forecast for Tuesday. Later that night, which will see a low temperature near 28 degrees, the chance of snow showers will drop to 30%.

Also forecast is a 40% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m., along with rain after 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29. Little to no snow accumulation is expected as the high temperature will rise to near 43. The chance for precipitation increases to 50% later that night, which will have a low around 32 degrees.

Thursday, Dec. 30 which will have a high near 46, will see a 50% chance of rain and snow showers prior to 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. The temperature will drop to 36 degrees that night, paired with a chance of showers.

Friday, Dec. 31 also comes with a chance of showers along with a high near 46. Friday night could see rain prior to 2 a.m., then rain and snow until 4 a.m. After 4 a.m., the precipitation is forecast to switch to rain. Saturday, Jan. 1 also comes with a slight chance of snow showers.

Clear skies are forecast to return to Kingman Sunday, Jan. 2.