Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 28
City of Kingman offering Christmas tree recycling program

The City of Kingman is providing a drop-off place for Christmas trees. This is a tree from last year's drop off. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: December 28, 2021 6 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is providing a drop-off place for Christmas trees, and Christmas trees only.

The city announced in a news release the trees need to be clean of all lights and decorations so they can go through the wood chipper for recycling.

The designated drop-off location is at the City of Kingman Public Works Building, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The area is well-marked with signs. Trees can be dropped off seven days a week from 6 a.m.to 7 p.m. through Jan. 31.

