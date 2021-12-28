OFFERS
Drawing in support of Kingman food bank set for Thursday, Dec. 30

Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 Northern Ave., will hold a drawing in support of the Kingman Area Food Bank at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. Tickets cost $1 each or $5 for six tickets, with tickets available at the art attic. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 28, 2021 4:52 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, December 28, 2021 6:26 PM

KINGMAN – Time is running out to buy tickets for Annie’s Art Attic’s drawing in support of the Kingman Area Food Bank.

Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 Northern Ave., will hold the drawing at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. Tickets cost $1 each or $5 for six tickets, with tickets available at the art attic.

Up for grabs are two blenders – one large and one smoothie-sized – valued at $87, as well as a facial by Randa Short of Western Charm Esthetics valued at $40. Also to be featured in the drawing include travel or work purses valued at $42, and a home treatment from Blue Moon Pest Control valued at $40.

“Please help feed your neighbors in need today,” the food bank wrote in a news release.

The Kingman Area Food Bank, 2930 E. Butler Ave., is a nonprofit organization. Its mission is to “provide food to those in need in Kingman and the surrounding area until everyone is fed.”

Donations can also be made to the food bank by going to https://kingmanareafoodbank.org/donate.

