OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman area: Rain, snow in forecast

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a chance of snow in the Kingman area every day this week through Friday. (Miner file photo)

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a chance of snow in the Kingman area every day this week through Friday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 28, 2021 4:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – Rain and snow showers are likely for the Kingman area through Friday, Dec. 31, during which time temperatures are forecast to drop to as low as 26 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 60% chance of snow showers prior to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. Rain showers are then likely between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., after which time rain and snow showers are forecast. Wednesday’s high temperature will be around 42 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Showers are also expected Wednesday night, which will have a low near 36 degrees.

Thursday, Dec. 30, which will have a high near 46 degrees, will see a 70% chance of rain. The temperature will drop to 39 degrees that night paired with a 70% chance of showers.

Friday, Dec. 31 also comes with a 70% chance of showers along with a high near 46 degrees. Friday night could see rain prior to 9 p.m., and a chance of rain and snow showers until 11 p.m. The chance for snow showers will remain after 11 p.m. with the temperature dropping to around 26 degrees.

Saturday, Jan. 1 has a forecast high near 38 degrees along with sunny skies, and a low later that night near 23 degrees. Sunday, Jan. 2 will have high and low temperatures of 45 and 28.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State