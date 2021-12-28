Kingman area: Rain, snow in forecast

KINGMAN – Rain and snow showers are likely for the Kingman area through Friday, Dec. 31, during which time temperatures are forecast to drop to as low as 26 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 60% chance of snow showers prior to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. Rain showers are then likely between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., after which time rain and snow showers are forecast. Wednesday’s high temperature will be around 42 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Showers are also expected Wednesday night, which will have a low near 36 degrees.

Thursday, Dec. 30, which will have a high near 46 degrees, will see a 70% chance of rain. The temperature will drop to 39 degrees that night paired with a 70% chance of showers.



Friday, Dec. 31 also comes with a 70% chance of showers along with a high near 46 degrees. Friday night could see rain prior to 9 p.m., and a chance of rain and snow showers until 11 p.m. The chance for snow showers will remain after 11 p.m. with the temperature dropping to around 26 degrees.

Saturday, Jan. 1 has a forecast high near 38 degrees along with sunny skies, and a low later that night near 23 degrees. Sunday, Jan. 2 will have high and low temperatures of 45 and 28.