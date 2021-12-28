OFFERS
Mohave County issued three building permits in the week ending Dec. 17

Mohave County issued three building permits in the week ending Dec. 17. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 28, 2021 6:04 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 17:

– Ambient Edge Plumbing By Jake: Dolan Springs; HVAC, replace AC unit.

– Ambient Edge Plumbing By Jake: 4500 N. Carrizo Road, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.

– Angle Homes: Kingman; single-family residence.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 23:

– Lock Time Ammunition: 3626 N. Moore St., Kingman; gun shop.

– Lemelin Fabrication Company: 4121 E. Arena Drive, Kingman; fabrication and welding.

– Shirley’s Secret Garden: 4039 Mustang Springs Circle, Kingman; art gallery.

– Davis Interier Graphica and Signs: 3640 E. Washington St., Phoenix; sign production.

– Richard Najera Builders: 535 West Iron Ave., Ste. 120, Mesa; handyman home and garden.

