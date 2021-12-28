Obituary | Mark Robert Daley

Mark Robert Daley, beloved husband, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, died of complications from COVID-19 on Dec. 17, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. Born in Chicago to Robert and Marjorie Daley on Aug. 23, 1945, Mark grew up in Oak Lawn, Illinois and attended St. Germaine Elementary and Brother Rice High School. Graduating in 1964, Mark enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Germany prior to his deployment to Vietnam in 1967, where he saw extensive combat and served in specialized roles as a “tunnel rat” and member of his unit’s reconnaissance teams. Mark was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Valor and the Bronze Star.

Returning home in 1968, Mark combined his mechanical ability and love of adventure to become an over-the-road trucker, and found himself in high demand. An avid fisherman, Mark’s downtime on the road was spent fishing waterways from coast to coast, and through his experiences and detailed notes he kept eventually became an expert angler whose expertise and knowledge were sought out and often featured in articles and TV shows. Second to his love of fishing, Mark was a lifelong auto racing fan, and built and raced cars until shortly after meeting his future wife, Carol, in the early 1980s. Mark and Carol married and eventually left Chicago for Kingman, Arizona in 1988, and upon retiring Mark spent his time volunteering in multiple roles as a youth advocate and mentor alongside Carol, where they positively impacted the lives of countless children in the greater-Kingman area.



A “big personality” known for his storytelling and humor, Mark loved meeting new people and made friends all over the world, and was a proud member of the Elks, VFW and American Legion. Mark was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Marjorie; wife Carol; sister Janice Brent (by three weeks, also from COVID); brothers Bruce Daley and John Daley; and nephew, Casey Brent.

He is survived by brothers Michael Daley (Glenmont, New York) and Bob Daley (Ukiah, California); sister-in-law Maggie Daley (McCartney) (Edmonds, Washington); brother-in-law David Brent (River Forest, Illinois); and many devoted nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was laid to rest in Kingman’s Columbarium Gardens of Grace Lutheran Church next to Carol, the love of his life. Give him eternal rest, O’ Lord. May light unending shine upon him.