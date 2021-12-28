Polar Bear Plunge set for noon on New Year’s Day in Kingman

KINGMAN – The annual Polar Bear Plunge will be held on Saturday, Jan. 1 at noon on the dot. With the cold weather rolling into the area, people of all ages are welcome to participate in the free event celebrating the new year. The plunge will take place at Centennial Pool at 3333 Harrison St.

“The event lets people wash off the old year and welcome the new year,” said Ryan Fruhwirth, parks and recreation coordinator.

For more than 20 years, Kingman has celebrated the chilly tradition. Fruhwirth said the department usually sees more participants when the weather is colder, so he expects a large crowd this year since temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

Fruhwirth also said it’s important to be at the pool on time since there will be a “3,2,1” countdown at noon and he doesn’t want people to miss the fun.

The pool water will be 25 to 30 degrees cooler than the air temperature. Fruhwirth said Kingman Fire Department firefighters will be on stand-by in case they are needed. He also said hot showers, hot chocolate and hot popcorn will be available.

Fruhwirth said there is no age limit for those who participate. However, children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

According to the city website, those with heart problems or a history of heart problems should consult their doctor prior to the event. It is recommended that participants be in good health since the cold temperature may not be amenable to those with health risks.

Prizes will also be at the bottom of the pool awaiting those brave enough to take the plunge. For more information contact the Parks and Recreations Department at 928-757-7919.

“It’s a great way to start off the new year with a good laugh,” Fruhwirth said.