Candidates to address Kingman Republican Women

Kim Owens, left, and Shiry Sapir will speak to the Kingman Republican Women’s club on Monday, Jan. 3 at the College Park Baptist Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave. Sapir is running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction while Ownes is a candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission. (Courtesy photos)

Originally Published: December 29, 2021 4:41 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, December 29, 2021 5:19 PM

KINGMAN – Shiry Sapir, candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, and Corporation Commission candidate Kim Owens are the scheduled speakers for the Kingman Republican Women’s first meeting of 2022, set for noon Monday, Jan. 3 at the College Park Baptist Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave.

Kingman Republican Women wrote in a news release that Sapir is a successful real estate broker, property manager, general contractor and interior designer from the Phoenix area.

The cornerstones of her campaign are school choice, setting a new tone, budget management, accountability, transparency, transportation and common sense.

“The reason I decided to run for this position is that the past year had profoundly awakened me to the fact that those in power do not have the best interest at heart when it comes to our children,” Sapir stated in the release.

She continued by saying she has experienced many of the issues working parents experience when it comes to balancing work and parenthood.

“As a mother of three young children, I have spoken with hundreds of parents who just wanted their voice heard, but felt they were left out of decisions related to the most important and dear to them, their children,” she said.

Kim Owens, who is running for one of three seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission, has experience as a small business owner, school board member, elected ratepayer advocate to the Salt River Council and is currently serving as a commissioner at the Arizona Power Authority.

According to the release, her commitments are asking tough questions and demanding serious, honest answers, as well as being an advocate for the ratepayer and improving utilities that are safe, reliable and affordable. She opposes government mandates and unnecessary regulations, and is committed to serving all of Arizona with honesty and integrity.

“Protecting the interest of the Arizona citizen will always be my first priority,” she said.

Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at noon. Meetings are open to the public and membership is not required. There is a $3 fee to cover the cost of the meeting room. A light lunch will be available for a nominal fee. Brown baggers are welcome.

