Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 29
Kingman’s Healing Hooves receives grant from KRMC

Kingman’s Healing Hooves has received a $6,000 grant from Kingman Regional Medical Center. The nonprofit operates outreach programs, and will use the money to educate students about equine care and safety. Kingman Healing Hooves’ Kassie Schuerr, left, and her daughter, Lindsay, work with their animals in this file photo. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 29, 2021 4:36 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman’s Healing Hooves has received a $6,000 grant from Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Healing Hooves wrote in a news release that the grant will be used to educate students about equine care and safety through its unique outreach programs.

It will also help pay for field trips to the facility; and scholarships for the Horsemanship 101 Summer Camp and the Academy Horsemanship Lesson program.

“Kingman’s Healing Hooves remained open as an essential business during the pandemic shutdown which created opportunities for families to find new outlets for their science, physical education and behavioral health interests,” Healing Hooves wrote. “We were also able to help relieve some of the stress that many parents were seeing in their children due to the abrupt changes in daily schedules as schools reopened to half-day schedules.”

Mrs. Franklin’s Kingman High School class had not been to Healing Hooves in more than a year and a half due to the shutdown and busing logistics as the schools tried to find their routine when the doors opened once again.

“The students and staff were beyond excited to get back to where they enjoyed spending extra time outdoors, learning about horses; brushing and then walking them in the arena,” Healing Hooves continued. “We were excited to see a few returning faces, and many new faces.”

Kassie Schuerr, founder and director of Kingman’s Healing Hooves, said she likes to involve returning students as helpers for newer students, as it helps to boost self-esteem and confidence when handling horses.

“They are now the students to look up to,” she said in the release.

After returning to the classroom, Mrs. Franklin relayed to Schuerr that the students spent the rest of their day sharing what they learned and drawing pictures of their time with the horses.

“This was definitely the highlight of the day for the class,” the release concluded.

