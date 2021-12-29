Letter | Great start to holidays

Commendations to the Kingman Walmart shoppers on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The store was extremely busy and the line for self checkout had over 20 people waiting. Everyone was patient, polite and friendly while slowly moving ahead.

It was a pleasure to see such well-mannered people. Also a big thank you to the hard-working Walmart employees who in a friendly and efficient way helped the many customers who needed assistance.

It was a great start to the holiday season.

Ruth Copeland

Kingman