Letter | Thank you all

On behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars V.F.W. Post 3516, Kingman, we thank you Pizza Hut (Stockton Hill Road). Your generosity is greatly appreciated.

Also, many thanks to our Hualapai Elementary School and teacher Brandi Willistein for the beautiful Christmas carolers.

Special thanks to Kingman Fire Department Station #4, 302 Eastern St. We were so happy to have you there for our big day escorting Santa-Claus on behalf of children, families and staff. Thank you all.

VFW Post 3516

Kingman