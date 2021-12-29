Rants and Raves | Dec. 31, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Matt Witt Writer’s on the Range column: Alternatives to bigger jails aren’t a partisan issue – Not sure I want to hear advice from somebody in Oregon as to how to handle crime.

COVID-19 claims lives of 23 Kingman-area residents – Meanwhile, supervisors Lingenfelter, Gould and Angius close out the year playing kick the can by stalling a vote to declare a staffing emergency for hospitals. They are not paid to serve personal interests, but to protect and serve the public interest.

For those who bash socialism but collect Social Security and Medicare, saying those programs are not social or socialist because you paid into them isn’t going to work. Many collect more than they ever paid into during their lifetimes.

Luis Vega’s Mohave County Geology columns: I want to tell you thank you for all these interesting geological articles. They are educational and interesting, plus they’re about the local area. Thanks.

Luis Vega’s Mohave County Geology: Drainage Patterns – Luis Vega’s geology articles are always the first thing I read. They are interesting, educational and full of useful informative about our local geology.

Whatever happened to strengthening our immune systems and using therapeutics at the first hint of COVID to keep people out of the hospital in the first place? We need reporting in these areas; not just continuing advertisements for vaccines.

If you are not fully vaccinated rant – Should the hospital also decline treatment if you are obese? Obesity is a leading cause of death. Please stop dehumanizing our community over the vaccine.