Spurlock is Kingman Republican Women’s ‘Woman of the Year’

KINGMAN – Clerk of Mohave County Superior Court Christina Spurlock has been named as Kingman Republican Woman of the Year.

Kingman Republican Women wrote in a news release that Spurlock’s “outstanding” and Arizona Federal Women Republican award-winning newsletter, and her organized website at Republicanwomenofkingman.com, are just two examples of why she was chosen.

“Her dedication and service to this organization is exceptional,” the release continued. “We were honored to have Christina as an integral component of our team’s success this year.”

Kingman Republican Women belong to the National Federation of Republican Women and the Arizona Federation of Republican Women. This year the club has been awarded two of the top awards from NFRW and AzFRW. Spurlock’s newsletter won second place in all of Arizona’s Federation.

“We believe our team of officers and additional contributions from our own Editor/Web Master Christina Spurlock, played a major role in our recognition from our Federation,” the Republican women wrote.

Spurlock received her award during the annual installation of officers and Christmas party, held Dec. 6 at Garibaldi’s in downtown Kingman.

“We had great turnout and a wonderful meal,” the release continued. “Many local dignitaries, like Mayor Jen Miles, Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, City Councilwoman Sue Ann Mello and Mary Chan, past Key to the City recipient and Grand Marshal of the Andy Devine Days parade, were present, and also happen to be members of KRW. Judge Rick Lambert was also in attendance.”

Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle installed the new officers for the 2022 term.

Newly installed officers include Janet Wilson, president; Becky Foster, first vice president; Julie Champlain, second vice president; Katie Tacheron, third vice president; Barbara Carpenter, secretary; and Penny Holden, treasurer.