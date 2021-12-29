State reports 140 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 140 new cases and one death in Mohave County from COVID-19 in a one-day report issued on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

It raised the number of cases and deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 38,716 and 1,173, respectively, by the state’s calculations.

Kingman continues to lead the county in COVID-19 cases with 9,696 and deaths with 281.

The coronavirus continues to plague the county, with the Mohave County Department of Public Health reporing 39 deaths and 438 new cases in the seven-day period ending at noon on Monday, Dec. 27. There were 49 deaths and 539 cases recorded in the previous week.

Mohave County remains a high-transmission area, with the county’s low vaccination rate cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.7% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 65.1% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 76,699 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 281 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Bullhead City with 269, Lake Havasu City with 211, Golden Valley with 63, Fort Mohave with 89 and Mohave Valley with 33. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 9,696 cases in Kingman, 8,936 cases in Lake Havasu City, 8,114 in Bullhead City, 2,766 in Fort Mohave, 1,901 in Golden Valley, 1,266 in Mohave Valley and 645 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 238 cases in Topock, 203 in Dolan Springs, 99 in Meadview and 81 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.2 years, while the average patient is 45.4 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 16.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 34,803 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 38,716 cases in the county. The county counts 1,022 deaths, while the state reports 1,173.

According to county health officials, 29,142 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Dec. 28 revealed 140 new cases from 732 tests for a positivity rate of 19%. The positivity rate was 13% (99/784) on Tuesday, Dec. 21; 24% (71/295) on Sunday, Dec. 26; and 29% (57/199) on Monday, Dec. 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 329,516 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.5% have been positive, according to AZDHS.