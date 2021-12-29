Tightening election laws a focal point in upcoming AZ legislative session

PHOENiX – Arizona’s election laws are expected to be a hot topic when the 2022 Arizona State Legislative Session kicks off in less than two weeks.

State Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) said the state’s elections are his primary focus as the legislative session’s Jan. 10 start date nears. Borrelli and many Republican state legislators have expressed concerns about the security of Arizona elections following the 2020 general election and the final report on the Senate’s audit of Maricopa County by Cyber Ninjas in 2021.

“We found some stuff through that audit that is questionable. There has been some illegal activity on certain stuff, whether it was done by maliciousness or sloppiness or laziness, either way we need to tighten these things up,” Borrelli said. “So that is going to be my main focus and that is the caucus’ main focus.”

Although the report by Cyber Ninjas says “there were no substantial differences between the hand count of the ballots provided and the official election canvass results for Maricopa County,” it listed several other findings in the executive summary that it says require legislative attention. According to the final report, those findings include claims that numbers from various election-related systems did not agree, 27,800 ballots cast by individuals who had moved prior to the election, 285,000 ballot images missing or corrupted, files missing from the county’s election management system, and more.

Elected officials in Maricopa County and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs have both pushed back on the report, and claim the auditors apparently did not understand election processes and procedures. They claim the numbers cited in the report do not suggest any illegal or improper activity during the elections.

The report also states several of the audit’s findings would be forwarded to the Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich for possible investigation. To date, no arrests have been made or charges brought by Brnovich’s office alleging illegal activity related to the 2020 election.

Borrelli, the Republican Whip in the Senate, said he plans to reintroduce a plan to add 10 counterfeit countermeasures to all ballots, using many of the same features used in U.S. currency, to ensure all ballots counted are legitimate.

“It looks just like a $50 bill when you put it under a black light,” Borrelli said. “Your vote is your currency as an American citizen, so we want to make sure that nobody tries to undermine your vote – regardless of how you vote.”

If that plan sounds familiar, it’s because the same ballot requirements were already passed and signed by Governor Doug Ducey during budget reconciliation in the 2021 legislative session. But the Arizona Supreme Court ultimately struck down that, and several other provisions included in the reconciliation process, saying that the way the measures were passed violated the Arizona Constitution’s single-subject requirement.

“A whole bunch of bills got caught up in that legislation – critical race theory, the vaccine mandate ban – a lot got caught up not on the merits of those individual issues, just that one specific issue that the School Board Association sued us on,” Borrelli said.

Borrelli said he plans to reintroduce the bill creating counterfeit protections for ballots using the same language that was already agreed to during budget reconciliation. He said Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) is planning to lead the push for the bill in the House of Representatives.

Borrelli said he plans to introduce several other election-related bills during the upcoming session, but said he isn’t ready to discuss the specifics of those bills publicly just yet. But he did say that creating more stringent requirements in state law regarding electronic equipment for elections and improving the state’s signature verification process are both needed to ensure the state’s elections are secure.