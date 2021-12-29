Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Kingman area

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Kingman area until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, as chances for precipitation are forecast as high as 60% paired with temperatures as low as 28 degrees.

Prior to Friday, the weekly forecast for the Kingman area showed between 30% and 80% chances for precipitation starting Wednesday, Dec. 29. Approximately 0.08 inches of precipitation fell in the area between the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 28 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. Thursday, Dec. 30 also came with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Friday has a forecast high near 46 degrees, paired with a 60% chance of precipitation, though mainly before 11 a.m. The temperature will drop to near 28 degrees later that night, though the 30% chance of precipitation is forecast to come prior to 11 p.m. and the temperature dropping below freezing.

According to the weather service, the advisory means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties, and motorists should expect snow-covered roads and limited visibility. Snow accumulation is expected above 5,500 feet to the tune of 3 to 7 inches, along with wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

“Plan on slippery road conditions if heading up into the Hualapai Mountains and higher elevations of the Mojave National Preserve,” NWS wrote.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, the National Weather Service had not forecast additional precipitation for the area for the rest of the week. New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, has a forecast high near 42 and a low later that night around 22 degrees. Sunday, Jan. 2 will have highs and lows of 48 and 29, respectively.