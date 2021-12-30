Briefs | New specialty license plates put Arizona's lineup over 80

PHOENIX - The state Department of Transportation says the addition of 15 new specialty license plates means Arizona vehicle owners now have more than 80 plate options.

The department said the newly available specialty plates approved by the Arizona Legislature include 11 versions sponsored by the state Department of Veterans' Services. Those various versions include ones displaying the seals of the military services and ones for female veterans.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Arizona sponsored two new specialty plates, and there are new Arizona Rodeo and Make-A-Wish Arizona specialty plates.

ADOT said in a statement this week that most specialty plates cost $25 annually, with $17 of that amount going to a designated charity or non-profit group.

According to the department, sales of special plates during the fiscal year that ended June 30 netted about $11 million for various causes and charities.

Arizona began offering specialty plates in 1989.

Glendale police arrest Tesla driver after 3 die in crash

GLENDALE - Police in Glendale said Wednesday they had arrested the 22-year-old driver of a Tesla who was speeding last summer when he ran a red light and killed three people.

Police said that they made the arrest on three charges of 2nd-degree murder after laboratory tests showed the Tesla driver had the active ingredient of marijuana in his system after the Aug. 25 crash.

The Tesla's data recorder showed he was driving at 86 mph just before the crash. Video police obtained showed the light had been red for several seconds when the Tesla entered the intersection and struck a Toyota SUV.

Killed in the crash were 18-year-old Ariyanna Alexus-Savina Parsad, the SUV driver, 19-year-old Jazmine Esperanza Marquez and 18-year-old, Kiyvon Corlion Martin.

The Tesla's driver told police he had not been drinking but that he had a medical marijuana card, according to a probable cause statement.

Navajo Nation reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths

WINDOW ROCK - The Navajo Nation reported 74 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and five additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the cases on the vast reservation to 41,262, including 67 delayed reported cases. The death toll rose to 1,588.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said cases has been rising across the country “and now we see an increase here on the Navajo Nation today."

Tribal leaders continued to push for residents take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing. They also urged people to get vaccines and booster shots.

The omicron variant has not been detected in swab samples on the Navajo Nation, but tribal leaders said that doesn't mean it's not there.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Arizona synagogue and mosque vandalized in separate attacks

TUCSON - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the vandalism of a Tucson synagogue and are investigating an unrelated attack at a local mosque.

Detectives announced Wednesday they arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage after reviewing surveillance video taken Kol Ami Tucson. The man was in jail for allegedly assaulting a officer when police arrested him.

Tucson police said they were also investigating vandalism and an assault on several worshippers in a separate incident at an area mosque,

Police say the there is no connection between the two attacks and they have no evidence that either one was bias motivated.

The Arizona Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations called for additional security at the Islamic Center of Tucson after the Christmas day attack there.

The group says a group of people assaulted two men as they walked into the mosque for morning prayers, leaving one with a black eye. Two women from the group reportedly smashed a mosque window.

Police: 2 men shot, 1 fatally in car stopped at red light

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say they're trying to determine a motive for a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured early Wednesday.

A third person in a car stopped at a red light wasn't injured when at least one person in another vehicle opened fire at about 2:30 a.m., a police statement said.

No identities were released.

The shooting occurred in the area of North 19th Avenue and West Camelback Road. Light rail service to the station located at the intersection was paused during the police investigation.

Police said they'd like to hear from anybody with information on the incident.