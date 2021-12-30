City of Kingman conducts quality-of-life survey

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is conducting a comprehensive quality of life survey.

The mail-in survey was delivered to a random selection of 2,700 residents to take part this year. The survey link is https://polco.us/swzkbx, with a deadline of Tuesday, Jan. 11.

In the past the city has worked with independent consultant National Research Center, Inc. (NRC) of Boulder, Colorado, to develop the survey. The instrument, known as The National Community Survey (NCS), allows the city to compare results and benchmark residents’ opinions against other communities across the country, the city wrote in a news release. The city will also be able to compare results from past surveys.

The survey includes questions about the quality of life, important characteristics of the community, services provided by the city and future priorities.

The NCS, https://info.polco.us/custom-surveys, was among the first scientific surveys developed to gather residents’ opinions on a range of community issues, and has been used in more than 350 jurisdictions across 46 states. The NCS is a cost-effective survey of resident opinion and an important benchmarking tool that allows for comparison among communities.

The city wrote that communities using the NCS have reported that the tool improved service delivery, strengthened communications with community stakeholders, and helped leaders identify clear priorities for use in strategic planning and budgeting. The NCS is the only resident survey endorsed by the International City/County Management Association and the National League of Cities.

According to the release, NRC is a leader in the field of public sector research and evaluation, with clients from across the country and around the globe. The firm is composed of a skilled team of social scientists who support cities, counties, foundations and nonprofit organizations in using research to help communities thrive. NRC pioneered the development of the NCS and continues to offer a suite of products designed to enhance the public voice and aid local decision-making.