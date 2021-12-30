Emergency rental assistance money on Supervisors’ agenda

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3 in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., during which time elected officials will consider applying for emergency rental assistance funds and more.

Supervisors at the end of December tabled a vote on whether to apply for $5.1 million in emergency rental assistance funds. In June, the board voted unanimously to not accept the second wave of federal funds. Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 placed the item back on the agenda for Monday, Dec. 20, which saw supervisors weigh-in on whether the funds are needed, or even appropriate.

“The debate we had here as a board was is this the county we want to be,” Angius said. “To me, it was the onset of socialism, just having people get used to going to the government.”

The first wave of funds, approximately $5.8 million, is nearing depletion with only 10% remaining. On Monday, supervisors will resume their discussion on whether to apply for the second wave of funding.

The board is also set to consider the use of $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new water well serving the Centennial Park Domestic Water District in Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter’s District 1. According to the agenda, the new well would help facilitate long-term growth, water quality and system reliability.

After declining to issue a state of emergency in regards to hospital staffing shortages at the Dec. 20 meeting, supervisors on Monday will consider a resolution recognizing the “public health crisis unfolding in Mohave County due to the severe shortage of professional medical staff, including registered nurses, and the significant increase in demand by individuals seeking medical attention at each facility.”

The board will also consider a partnership with Mohave Community College and Arizona State University in applying for the Economic Development Administration’s Good Jobs Challenge grant. The grant would be used to create programs aimed at knocking down barriers, and filling in gaps, in regards to local residents obtaining higher-paying jobs.