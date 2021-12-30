Letter | Christmas meals

Thank you to everyone involved with the Christmas meals for our homebound seniors. You came out and really showed that you care about our Kingman neighbors!



Despite many obstacles and challenges, over 30 volunteers showed up and were able to deliver 140 hot Christmas Day meals to our fellow Kingmanites!

Our thanks also go out to Robin Rush and the staff at Kingman Regional Medical Center who cooked such an awesome meal.

Thank you also to John Kirby for leading the charge for this endeavor one more time. Thank you to the KRMC Foundation for your continued support of this program and to Ursula Williams at the Katherine Heidenreich Center for your help daily with our seniors.

Rex Ruge

Holiday Meal Delivery Coordinator