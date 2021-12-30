OFFERS
Obituary | Merlin Dean Gardner

Merlin Dean Gardner

Merlin Dean Gardner

Originally Published: December 30, 2021 2:43 p.m.

Merlin Dean Gardner, 88, passed away with his family by his side on Dec. 22, 2021 at his home in Kingman, Arizona. Dean was born on Oct. 31, 1933 near Sidney, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores, and they were married for 66 years.

Dean is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Kenny Matney) Gardner; son Brian (Susan) Gardner; and daughter Luann Gardner; and his grandchildren Michael (Christina Herbert) Umphress, Ashley (Ryan Murphy) Gardner, Tyler (Haylee) Gardner, Brooke (Chase) Zacharias, Madelynn Borchard and Emmylou Esquerra.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Kingman Regional Hospital and the nurses in 3 North for their extraordinary care.

A private family viewing will be Jan. 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Mohave Memorial Funeral Home.

