OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Stanley Robert Larrabee

Stanley Robert Larrabee

Stanley Robert Larrabee

Originally Published: December 30, 2021 2:44 p.m.

Stanley Robert Larrabee, aged 82, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2021, in Golden Valley, Arizona. Stan was born on Oct. 10, 1939, in Beloit, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Dorothy Larrabee.

Stan grew up in La Crosse, Wisconsin where in 1953 he became the youngest Eagle Scout in Wisconsin at the age of 13. He married Wanda Kretsinger in September 1965 and had three sons, Stephen, John and Duane, and a daughter Stacy. Stan always put his family first as a dedicated father who raised his kids on a small, sustainable farm while working at Chrysler for four decades in Belvidere, Illinois. His love of the outdoors and cars has been passed on through his children to his grandchildren.

Stan was predeceased by parents, Lawrence and Dorothy; and his sister Patricia Schrader. Stan leaves behind his wife, Wanda, of 56 years; sons Stephen, John (Lisa) and Duane; daughter Stacy (Charles Dukey); grandchildren Alex (Katie), Erinn Dukey, Zachary (Melissa), Austin, Chase, Jacob, Damian, Hannah and Devan; sister Carol Valenciano; as well as many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time. Stan is being cremated with plans for a celebration of life in the spring. Forever Loved, Forever Missed, & Forever in our Hearts!

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State