Obituary | Stanley Robert Larrabee

Stanley Robert Larrabee, aged 82, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2021, in Golden Valley, Arizona. Stan was born on Oct. 10, 1939, in Beloit, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Dorothy Larrabee.



Stan grew up in La Crosse, Wisconsin where in 1953 he became the youngest Eagle Scout in Wisconsin at the age of 13. He married Wanda Kretsinger in September 1965 and had three sons, Stephen, John and Duane, and a daughter Stacy. Stan always put his family first as a dedicated father who raised his kids on a small, sustainable farm while working at Chrysler for four decades in Belvidere, Illinois. His love of the outdoors and cars has been passed on through his children to his grandchildren.

Stan was predeceased by parents, Lawrence and Dorothy; and his sister Patricia Schrader. Stan leaves behind his wife, Wanda, of 56 years; sons Stephen, John (Lisa) and Duane; daughter Stacy (Charles Dukey); grandchildren Alex (Katie), Erinn Dukey, Zachary (Melissa), Austin, Chase, Jacob, Damian, Hannah and Devan; sister Carol Valenciano; as well as many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time. Stan is being cremated with plans for a celebration of life in the spring. Forever Loved, Forever Missed, & Forever in our Hearts!